Professional Princess of Wales impersonator denies they’re in new video

A professional Catherine, Princess of Wales impersonator has denied she is in a new viral video.

Heidi Agan, who has impersonated Catherine professionally for 12 years, said despite speculation, it definitely is not her in a new video of the princess.

The video in question shows Catherine, 42, and her husband Prince William, 41, smiling as they carry grocery bags through a supermarket carpark – but online commenters had questioned whether it was really them.

"There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills," Heidi told The Mirror.

"In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not."

She went on to explain that she had been working at the time the video was shot.

"I was at work at the time so I know that is not me," Heidi, 43, added. "I 100 per cent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video."

Heidi said the online discussion around Catherine's health and whereabouts needed to stop.

"So she is alive, and we can be sure about it," she declared.

"It has all gone too far now. It started as a joke about where is Kate' but now it has turned into a drama really, so it needs to stop."