Eiza Gonzalez roasted after claiming she’s ‘too pretty’ to get roles

Eiza Gonzalez has been roasted for claiming she’s "too pretty" to get acting roles.

The Baby Driver star said she had almost certainly missed out on roles because she's too attractive.

"I remember being (told for) so many projects, 'She's too pretty for the role. She's too hot for the role.'" Eiza told InStyle Magazine.

She added she had found in confusing given many Hollywood A-listers are conventionally attractive.

"I'd just be like, What is Margot Robbie? She's the hottest, most beautiful woman I've ever seen in my life!" Eiza, 34, said.

She also told the publication that at one point she had considered shaving her head in a bid to make herself less physically appealing.

"I was like, 'Do I shave my head? Do I make myself less attractive?'" Eiza said.

"'Do I make myself more attractive? Do I not dress super-hot or do I cover myself all the time?'"

Commenters online were quick to jump onto Eiza's remarks, arguing that she may simply not be a good actress.

"Maybe she missed out because she can't act her way out of a paper sack!" one particularly critical fan wrote on X/Twitter.

"I have another idea why she didn't get roles," wrote another.

A number of commenters pointed out that if other attractive women were able to land roles, the problem may not be Eiza's looks.