Body language expert analyses video of Catherine, Princess of Wales

A body-language expert has analysed the latest video of Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Judi James, who has worked as a body-language and personal presentation expert for 15 years, gave a close analysis of the newest public footage of Catherine.

The video, taken by a member of the public and sold on to a number of news outlets, shows Catherine, 42, and her husband, Prince William, 41, walking through the carpark of a British supermarket.

Judi said she believed Catherine's gait and demeanour suggested she was happy to be in view of the public.

"While William keeps his face partially hidden under his cap and his head lowered, Kate’s body language here suggests a desire to be seen," Judi explained.

"This is quite extraordinary body language behaviour for a leading royal out ‘incognito’ in public and it suggests a point is, quite naturally, being made in terms of reassuring fans and quashing all the toxic rumors.”

The rumours Judi mentioned include speculation as to Catherine's whereabouts and health, after the princess took medical leave from her royal duties following planned abdominal surgery in January.

Judi added that Catherine's cheerful smile in the new footage indicates she is cheerful.

"She wears a cheek-rounded smile that seems to signal she is completely upbeat and cheerful," she said.