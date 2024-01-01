Jonathan Majors accused of assault in new lawsuit

Jonathan Majors has had another lawsuit against him filed by ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Grace filed a lawsuit against the 34-year-old actor, accusing him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and defamation from incidents dating between 2021 and 2023.

In December, Jonathan was found guilty of third degree assault and harassment after he was arrested for a domestic dispute between him and Grace in March 2023.

The new lawsuit claims that one alleged incident took place in 2022. “Majors became angry with Grace," said the document. "She became afraid and instinctively tried to calm him down. Majors began shouting in Grace’s face and grabbed both her arms, pinning them to her body. He then shoved her into the shower door, causing the shower door to open. He then threw her body into the shower wall, causing her head to hit the wall. When Grace tried to escape, things escalated. In an effort to stop the abuse, Grace informed Majors that she was going to have to inform his team of what he had done to her, at which point, Majors began throwing candles and other objects in a frenzied state, denting the wall and leaving glass shattered on the floor.”

The paperwork also included text messages between the Grace and Jonathan. In them, the Ant-Man actor tried to discourage Grace from seeking medical help and threatened to kill himself.