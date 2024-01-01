Johnny Depp responds after Blow co-star accuses him of verbal abuse

Johnny Depp has responded to the claim that he berated his co-star Lola Glaudini on the set of the 2001 movie Blow.

During an appearance on the Powerful Truth Angels podcast in January, Glaudini claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star yelled at her for laughing during his monologue, even though she was instructed by the director, Ted Demme, to do so.

After the story resurfaced this week, Depp's representative insisted Glaudini's version of events were not accurate.

"Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time," the rep told Variety, pointing specifically to Blow sound technician Samuel Sarkar.

Sarkar told the publication, "As a sound person, you're constantly listening to what is going on on set, listening for noises, listening for chatter. In fact, specifically, I would listen to Johnny's audio to check for interference, both during rehearsals and during the take. I never heard anything like that - and that would have been a remarkable event."

During her podcast appearance, The Sopranos actress claimed Depp flew into a rage when she "burst out laughing" on her cue.

"Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, 'Who the f**k do you think you are? Who the f**k do you think you are? Shut the f**k up,'" she alleged. "'I'm out here, and I'm trying to f**king say my lines and you're f**king pulling focus. You f**king idiot. Oh, now, oh now it's not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f**king shut the f**k up? The quiet that you are right now, that's how you f**king stay.'"

She claimed that the late director did not intervene during the incident and Depp gave her "a non-apology apology" later that day.

"He said, 'You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in my character, I'm doing this Boston accent, and it's really f**king with me. So I'm a little tense and stuff. So I just wanted to make sure we're cool and everything?'" she recalled.