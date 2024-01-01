Lukas Gage vomited off-camera after filming 'disgusting' Smile 2 scene

Lukas Gage has revealed he vomited off-camera after shooting a gory scene for the horror sequel Smile 2.

The You actor admitted during an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that he was "genuinely afraid" on the set of the supernatural horror film and one particular scene turned his stomach.

"It's so terrifying. It was the first time I've ever been on a set where I was genuinely afraid, and I actually got sick to my stomach in one take," he said. "I didn't think I would. I just, it was so gory and so disgusting... I vomited off-camera.

"It's legitimately that scary. I'm not even just lying. I've never been on something that truly terrified me. The crew is terrified filming because I don't know, (writer/director) Parker Finn is, he knows that genre so well."

The first Smile, which was a huge box office hit in 2022, revolves around a deadly demonic entity that passes from victim to victim through a smiling curse. Kyle Gallner returned for the sequel alongside new cast members Gage, Naomi Scott and Rosemarie DeWitt.

During his interview, Gage revealed that they finished shooting the film a couple of weeks ago.

"It's so good. I'm so scared to give any spoilers away. I just, if you love the first movie, you're gonna love this one," he teased.

Gage is currently promoting Road House, which will be released on Prime Video on Friday.