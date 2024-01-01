Aryna Sabalenka breaks silence on on Konstantin Koltsov's death

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has revealed she was no longer dating Konstantin Koltsov when he died.

The Grand Slam champion, 35, has spoken for the first time since the death of ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, 42, on Monday.

The pair had been dating since 2021.

"Konstantin‘s death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken. Please respect my privacy and his family’s privacy during this difficult time,” she wrote in a statement on her Instagram Stories.

Police have ruled Konstantin's death an "apparent suicide" after they found no evidence of "foul play". His body was found at a Miami hotel after police responded to reports of a man jumping off a balcony.

Aryna, who is the world tennis number 2, has since been seen training on-court preparing for her upcoming match at the Miami Open this Friday.

Konstantin leaves behind three young sons, Daniel, Alexander and Stefan, five.