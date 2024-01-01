Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice sequel look revealed

The first look at Michael Keaton in the Beetlejuice sequel has been revealed.

The Batman Returns actor is reprising his iconic 1998 role as the manic phantom, with audiences getting their first glimpse of the revived ghostly look this week.

Michael, 72, wears the same black and white striped suit as he did in the first movie, along with his signature black-ringed eyes and ghostly white pallor.

Tim Burton, who directed both movies, said Michael was able to step straight back into character – despite having to be persuaded to take up the role again.

"He just got back into it," Tim told Entertainment Weekly.

"It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it."

The new movie, like the last one, will also star Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder. Newcomers Justin Theroux and Jenna Ortega have also joined the cast.