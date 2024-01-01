Margot Robbie to produce The Sims movie following Barbie success

Margot Robbie is reportedly set to produce 'The Sims' movie.

The 33-year-old actress runs LuckyChap Entertainment with her husband Tom Acklery and following the success of Greta Gerwig's summer smash comedy 'Barbie' - in which Margot also starred as the famous Mattel doll - the company will now oversee the production of the upcoming movie based on the hit video game, according to The InSneider.

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star and her husband will be joined by her LuckyChap collaborators Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley on the project, alongside Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee.

Little is known about the upcoming movie, but the first iteration of EA video games 'The Sims' was launched for PC in 2000 and has gone on to release four main games which see the player become control a virtual dolls house, with fully customisable characters that come with life goals and aspirations.

LuckyChap has also worked on productions such as 'Saltburn', 'I, Tonya' and 'Promising Young Woman' and following the success 'Barbie' - which raked in almost $1.5 billion at the box office - she admitted that she approached all of her producing projects with a mantra of self-belief.

She told Deadline: "It was the best-case scenario for how a film could turn out. But 90% of you has to be certain it’s going to work. That’s how I approach everything. When it comes to 'Promising Young Woman', for example — or really anything we work on — I think, 'I believe in this so much that I know I’m right about it. I know I am, and I don’t understand why people are questioning that. Why can’t anyone else see it? Why is everyone looking so worried?' Still, there’s that 10% of you on the opposite end thinking, “Oh my god, this is going to be a disaster. Everyone’s right, this is a terrible idea. It’s going to go badly wrong.”