Kyle Richards responds to niece Paris Hilton calling out estranged husband Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards has responded to her niece Paris Hilton calling out her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky on social media.

During a recent Amazon Live talk, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was asked how she felt about Paris slamming Mauricio on Instagram after he discussed his feud with her father Rick Hilton over their competing property businesses.

"I really was just like, 'No. Please no more,'" Kyle shared. "I can't handle any more things."

Kyle, who is currently separated from Mauricio, continued, "I am just kind of tired of hearing about everything over and over again. For me, it was like, 'Ahh the reunion is done. Thank God. I can exhale and relax a little.' But no, not too soon Kyle. There's more stuff coming."

On his reality show Buying Beverly Hills earlier this month, Mauricio rehashed the business rift within the family. He discussed his reasons for leaving Rick's Hilton & Hyland business to launch his own brokerage firm The Agency.

Paris came to the defence of her father, writing, "My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family - especially in the press. Frankly we are all sick of (Mauricio) using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already."

In her Amazon Live chat, the Halloween actress said she had not talked to her niece about her post but Paris "spoke to her cousins" and they have "cleared all that up".

She added that it was "a lot" being in a family in the public eye.

"I'm on television. My niece is on television. My sister (Kathy Hilton) is on television. My family is on television. It's a lot. What can I say?" she confessed.

Kyle and Mauricio separated last year after 27 years of marriage.