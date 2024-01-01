Margot Robbie to produce The Sims movie

Margot Robbie is set to produce a movie adaptation of The Sims video game series.

Following on from their success with Barbie and Saltburn, Robbie and her team at LuckyChap Entertainment are developing a movie about one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

According to The Insneider, Robbie, Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley will produce the project alongside Roy Lee for Vertigo Entertainment.

Kate Herron, who is best known for directing episodes of Loki and Sex Education, is attached to direct the film and co-write the script with Briony Redman, with whom she recently wrote an episode of Doctor Who.

Sources told Variety that the film is still in early development and the package is currently being shopped around studios and streamers.

The Sims video game franchise launched in 2000 and has sold more than 200 million copies. Players create and control virtual people called Sims and simulate their daily suburban lives by fulfilling their needs, going to work and raising families.

LuckyChap experienced unparalleled success last year when Barbie, in which Robbie played the famous toy doll, became the highest-grossing movie of 2023.

The upcoming slate includes My Old Ass with Aubrey Plaza, which sold to Amazon MGM Studios out of the Sundance Film Festival, Olivia Wilde's Naughty and the comic book movie Tank Girl.

Meanwhile, Herron is set to direct an episode in season two of The Last of Us.