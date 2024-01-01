Bruce Willis' wife Emma declares their connection is 'stronger than ever'

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis has declared that their connection is "stronger than ever" amid the actor's battle with dementia.

The British model took to Instagram on Thursday to mark 15 years since she and the Die Hard star tied the knot in 2009.

In the post, Emma shared that despite Bruce's battle with dementia, their relationship is "stronger than ever".

"Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary!" she wrote alongside a photo of her and Bruce sharing a kiss. "And today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it."

"I call this the 'remarkable reframe.' What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever," the 45-year-old continued. "We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters. We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married."

Emma concluded, "I'm so proud of what we have and continue to create. So, happy crystal anniversary to us!"

The Armageddon star, 69, and Emma have two daughters together, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine. Bruce also has three daughters, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Bruce's family revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and explained that he would be taking a step back from the spotlight. Months later, Demi revealed that his condition had "progressed" and that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.