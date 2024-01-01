Cillian Murphy to star in Peaky Blinders movie

Cillian Murphy will reprise his role in Peaky Blinders as it hits the big screen.

Steven Knight, who created the hit British crime drama, confirmed the news.

“He definitely is returning for it,” he said at the premiere of The Town, his new drama series for BBC.

“We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth (England).”

Cillian played Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, the British crime drama that follows an Irish-Romani gang leader. The show ran for six seasons from 2013, and became popular worldwide it appeared on Netflix in 2014.

Cillian, 47, swept the board at this awards season, taking home the Oscar, BAFTA and SAG award for Best Leading Actor in Oppenheimer.