Buckingham Palace advertises for communications assistant

Buckingham Palace is advertising for a communications assistant amid the drama with Catherine, Princess of Wales.

The advert comes during a series of media communication challenges.

The position, which pays £25,000 ($31,600) a year, is within the Private Secretary department.

Responsibilities entail promoting “the work, role, relevance, and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience.”

It states, “The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do. Whether working on a state visit, ceremonial event, or royal engagement, you’ll make sure our communications consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences.”

It is a full-time position which includes 25 days of annual leave, a pension plan, and a 20% discount at Royal Collection Trust gift shops across England.