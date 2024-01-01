Sharon Osbourne reveals disastrous attempt at marriage counselling

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she and Ozzy had a disastrous attempt at marriage counselling.

The former The View co-host said she and her husband went to a relationship counsellor only once in their 41-year marriage, and it did not go well.

"One session," Sharon, 71, told The Mirror. "He lasted half an hour and threw a water bottle at the wall and walked out."

She went on to explain that despite 75-year-old Ozzy's well-documented problems with drug and alcohol addiction, as well as numerous liaisons with other women, she "adores" him.

"No matter how much bad behaviour or who’s wrong or right in a certain situation, I love him. He’s the only man other than my dad that I’ve ever loved. I just adore him," Sharon explained.

"And I knew what he was before I married him. But in my youth, being naive, I thought, ‘I can change Ozzy. He won’t drink when he’s with me. I’ll make him a nice home and nest and we’ll be happy ever after.’ But that’s not real life. I knew what he was. I knew he had addictions and I took it on."

Sharon also spoke about Ozzy's famously risque behaviour towards women.

"He’s always been inappropriate with women," she admitted.

"We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, ‘Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?’ And I’m like, ‘You cannot say those things now. The world today is different, you cannot talk to a woman like that, you can get into trouble.’

"He goes, ‘But for what?’ There’s no filter at all. He’s got Tourette’s with the truth. It just comes out."