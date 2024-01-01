Queen Camilla gives lighthearted update on King Charles III’s health

Queen Camilla has given a lighthearted update on King Charles’ health.

The senior royal embarked on a two-day visit to Northern Ireland on 21 March and gave well-wishers in Belfast an update on her husband's cancer journey.

Visiting The Arcadia delicatessen, Camilla, 76, met the shop's assistants and had a short chat with them.

After one staff member handed over a get-well card for the monarch and extended her best wishes to the king, Camilla thanked her and let her know Charles, 75, had hoped he could have joined.

"He's doing very well," Camilla said. "He was very disappointed he couldn't come."

When an onlooker mentioned the fact men can sometimes be "not being the best patients," she quipped, "I try to keep him in order."

Later at Coffey's Butcher, Camilla accepted a gift of vegetable rolls, beef sausages, and Belfast pickle.

"I shall take these back to my husband, he will really make the most of them," she said.

Charles was originally scheduled to visit Northern Ireland as well, however his travel plans and public-facing royal duties were curtailed after a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.