Carl Radke reveals why he ended engagement to Lindsay Hubbard on camera

Carl Radke has explained why he dumped fiancée Lindsay Hubbard on camera.

The Summer House stars had their relationship split in front of fans when Carl called Lindsay into an on-camera discussion about their relationship – then broke up with her.

Now Carl, 39, has described the thought process that led to the incident.

“When walking into that conversion, my goal was not to end the relationship,” Carl told Watch What Happens Live. “We were trying to get on the same page.”

The couple's rocky romance had played out across several seasons of the reality TV show, and although he and Lindsay, 37, were engaged, Carl explained that ongoing upsets and arguments needed to be resolved.

“We continued to have these ruptures and these things that I think needed to be addressed, and as the summer continued down that path, I was trying to address it," he said.

"In that conversation addressing it, it ultimately led to, ‘We should probably not move forward with the wedding,’ and that’s what happened for me.”

Carl added that he had attempted to answer fans' questions about the decision but that ultimately he wished to leave it in the past.

“I’ve had a lot of questions about it. I’ve tried my best and just move forward with respect and courtesy,” he added.

“It’s a difficult situation for the both of us and reliving it is not any easier, so I’m trying to offer as much grace and compassion as I can because it’s tough.”