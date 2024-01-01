Matthew Modine to officiate Millie Bobby Brown's wedding

Matthew Modine has revealed he will be officiating Millie Bobby Brown's wedding to Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things actor revealed he had a big role in his co-star's upcoming ceremony during an interview with Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Thursday.

"I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it'd be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea," he shared.

The 65-year-old Full Metal Jacket star divulged that he has also written their wedding vows.

"I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife," he said. "It's such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony."

Modine, who has been married to Caridad Rivera for 44 years, noted that he has officiated one other wedding but it took place during the pandemic.

In the first four seasons of the Netflix sci-fi show, he played Dr. Martin Brenner, the father figure of Brown's character Eleven. Production is currently underway on the fifth and final outing.

Brown, 20, announced her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son in April last year. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she revealed he proposed underwater during a diving trip but the ring fell off her finger and "plummet(ed)" to the bottom of the ocean.

"Jake threw himself into the water," she recalled of the moment. "Like, so deep the diving instructor was like, 'You can't do that, your ears, literally, your brain will explode.' He throws himself, and does a cinematic grab, opens (his hand), and he saved the ring."