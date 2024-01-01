Kim Kardashian pays tribute to late aunt

Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to her late aunt Karen Houghton.

The reality star and business mogul has spoken out after her aunt died "unexpectedly" on Monday at the age of 65.

"I love you so much auntie Karen," Kim, 43, wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday night.

Kim's tribute post included a series of sweet throwback photos featuring Karen and other members of the family, including Kim's mum Kris Jenner and Kim's grandmother MJ Campbell.

One of the snaps showed the SKIMS founder and Kourtney Kardashian sitting on a sofa with their aunt as teenagers, while another showed Kim and Karen posing in front of a Christmas tree in matching ensembles.

Kris announced her sister's death in a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny," the media personality wrote. "She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."

Karen's cause of death has not been revealed, but according to TMZ, her death is currently being attributed to natural causes.