Tristan Thompson ordered to pay Maralee Nichols back child support

Tristan Thompson has reportedly been ordered to pay almost $58,000 (£46,000) in back child support to his baby mama Maralee Nichols.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the basketball player to pay $57,916 (£46,000) to the fitness influencer over their two-year-son Theo, according to The U.S. Sun.

In the court documents, Tristan is accused of missing several child support payments between September 2023 and the end of January 2024.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player fathered Theo with Maralee in December 2021 while in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

He initially refused to pay child support until Maralee had taken a paternity test. After the test proved Theo was his son, Tristan was ordered to pay her $9,500 (£7,500) per month.

His attorney told Us Weekly in 2022 that Tristan "is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child".

In addition to Theo, Tristan shares daughter True, six, and son Tatum, 20 months, with his ex Khloé, and son Prince, seven, with his ex Jordan Craig. He is also the guardian of his youngest brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy.

This is not the first time he has been accused of falling behind on child support. In October 2023, Jordan claimed he owed her $224,000 (£178,000) after allegedly skipping or only partially paying his monthly sum of $40,000 (£32,000) since November 2022.