Catherine, Princess of Wales diagnosed with cancer

Catherine, Princess of Wales is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 42-year-old royal revealed in a video message on Friday that she was in the early stages of treatment after an unspecified form of cancer was detected following her abdominal surgery in January.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she began in the Kensington Palace video. "The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Catherine said that she has spent the last several weeks recovering from her surgery before being able to start her treatment. In that time, she and Prince William have been explaining the situation to their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"As I've said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirit," she reassured viewers.

When her surgery was announced, Catherine wasn't expected to return to public duties until after Easter. It is now unknown when she will return, with Catherine and William not expected to appear with the Royal Family on Easter Sunday.

Catherine explained that the family needs "some time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment and she is "looking forward" to going back to work once she has made "a full recovery".

Catherine's father-in-law, King Charles III, is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

According to Kensington Palace, the video message was filmed on Wednesday by BBC Studios.