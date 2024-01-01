Duke and Duchess of Sussex send well-wishes to Catherine, Princess of Wales

Prince Harry and Meghan have sent their best to their sister-in-law Catherine via a spokesperson.

The Los Angeles-based family members sent their condolences via a spokesperson.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said.

There was no personal public statement from either Harry, 39, or Meghan, 42.

Catherine, 42, revealed her diagnosis in a to-camera video that was posted to the Kensington Palace Instagram page.

In the video, she explained that the cancer was found after she underwent an otherwise routine, planned abdominal surgery in January.

“The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she said. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

She went on to describe the impact her diagnosis had had on the her children, George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay,” Catherine said.

“As I have said to them: I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body, and spirits.”