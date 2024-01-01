World reacts to Catherine, Princess of Wales’ cancer news

Onlookers from around the world have reacted to Catherine, Princess of Wales’ cancer news.

In the wake of Catherine publishing a video explaining she has been diagnosed with cancer and has commenced chemotherapy, social media and news outlets have lit up, with many expressing regret over the speculation that had run rampant over her condition and whereabouts.

"What a tough time for the royal family," wrote English journalist Dan Walker on X/Twitter. "I am sure Kate, like the king, will have the best possible care and I hope she is OK. I hope that ends the conspiracy theories and she gets the privacy she has asked for."

“Prince William has been through hell," wrote one follower.

"His wife has cancer, his dad has cancer, and he has three young kids. The internet has accused him of cheating, murder, and abuse. It’s time for many of you to take a long hard look in the mirror.”

Many also called for US news outlet TMZ to pull its one-hour documentary, titled Where is Kate Middleton, which explored all of the outlandish theories about 42-year-old Catherine's withdrawal from public life that had been floated online.

"Shame on you TMZ," one follower wrote. "You were the driving force of her harassment. Especially with your expo last night. Disgusting."

"TMZ, will you acknowledge all the lies you put forward?" another wrote. "The video wasn't real. The pictures weren't real. You lied!"