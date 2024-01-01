Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William release statement thanking people for support

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William are "enormously touched" by the support they've received after Catherine announced she has cancer.

"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” said the statement released to US Weekly on Saturday.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

The statement comes amid global messages of support for Catherine, 42, who revealed on Friday that she's undergoing preventative treatment for cancer. Her announcement put an end to weeks of speculation regarding her health.

She said in the video, "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”