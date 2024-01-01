Gisele Bündchen denies cheating on Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has denied speculation that her marriage to Tom Brady ended because she'd had an affair.

The supermodel said it was "a lie" that she'd started dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente before her divorce from Tom in October 2022.

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labelled as being unfaithful,” she told the New York Times.

“They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

In the interview, Gisele, 43, also confirmed her relationship with Joaquim, 34, for the first time.

"This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” she said. “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

Gisele was married to NFL star Tom for 13 years before they split in 2022. They share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine.

She has been photographed with Joaquim several times since July 2023.