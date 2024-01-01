Major And Just Like That star won’t return for season three

Karen Pittman who played professor Nya Wallace in And Just Like That won't return for the third season.

The actress has left the show due to scheduling conflicts.

"As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others," said a statement from HBO Max. "Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible."

Karen is also starring in The Morning Show on Apple TV, and is due to appear in the upcoming Netflix series, Forever.

The news comes after it was confirmed that Sara Ramirez, who played Che Diaz in the show, will also be absent from the third season.

It was initially believed that Sara wasn't invited back after they expressed support for Palestine, however sources said the decision from show executives was due to the audience reaction to Che's character.

Sara was not fired because they support Palestine and the cease-fire," a source told the Daily Mail. “After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying.”

There is no release date for the third season of the show as yet.