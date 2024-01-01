Shannen Doherty shares message with Catherine, Princess of Wales, amid their respective cancer battles

Shannen Doherty has shared a public message to Catherine, as both women face battles with cancer.

The 90210 star, who has undergone cancer treatment including a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation, took to social media to show her support for Catherine.

"Princess Kate, I admire your strength (through) the endless onslaught you’ve been under while going (through) cancer," she wrote.

"Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go (through) illness or life privately...I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect the privacy of others regardless of being in the public eye."

Shannen, 52, was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In January this year she underwent brain surgery and radiation after learning the cancer had spread to her bones. She has talked openly about her illness and shares regular updates on her Let’s Be Clear podcast.

Catherine, 42, has been inundated with messages of support from across the world after she revealed on Friday she's been undergoing "preventative treatment" for cancer.