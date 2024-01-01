Drake Bell disappointed by "empty" Nickelodeon response to sexual abuse allegations

Former child star Drake Bell has criticised Nickelodeon executives for their response to his revelation that he was sexually abused while working for the network.

In the new docuseries Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV the star details his alleged sexual abuse by dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck while appearing in Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show. He later became one of the network's biggest stars in the show Drake & Josh.

The 37-year-old spoke for the first time since the docuseries' release on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast on Friday.

In the episode he criticised Nickelodeon chiefs' dry response to the docuseries, saying: "There's a very well-tailored response saying, 'Learning about his trauma,' because they couldn't say that they didn't know about this or what had happened, or anything. So I think that was a really well-tailored response by probably some big attorney in Hollywood."

He added: "I find it pretty empty, their responses. Because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still put our shows on. And I have to pay for my own therapy, I have to figure out what - I mean if there was anything, if there was any truth behind them actually caring, there would be something more than quotes on a page by obviously a legal representative telling them exactly how to tailor a response."

The statement the actor and musician was referring to reads: "Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct.

"Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.

"Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward."

In 2004 Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender after pleading no contest to two counts of child sexual abuse.