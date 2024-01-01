Gwyneth Paltrow admits she has ‘one slovenly day a week’

Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted she has "one slovenly day a week" where she binge watches TV and eats takeaway.

The Goop founder, who is known for her clean living, has revealed she's changed her attitude since turning 50.

"I don't give a f***, I don't care, I've turned 50, I don't give a f*** what anybody thinks," she told The Sunday Times.

"I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order in food. I really need one slovenly day."

The actress revealed that she was first introduced to reality TV during lockdown, and enjoys watching Love on the Spectrum, and Love is Blind. She called her new-found love of reality TV a "slippery slope."

Gwyneth, 51, started wellness empire Goop in 2008. Today's it's worth around £200million ($251 million).

In the interview she predicted the next wellness trends.

"I think that psychedelics are going to absolutely be - and currently are - the next most interesting area in addressing mental health," she said. "There's incredible research coming out about these modalities."

She also talked about "slugging" - a trend where you cover your skin in petroleum jelly for hydration. "Slugging looks sticky, but if you're into it, it can't hurt you," she explained.