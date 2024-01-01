Gillian Anderson believes she has ‘brainy resting face’

Gillian Anderson believes she gets cast as intellectuals because of her "brainy resting face".

The Sex Education actress has played a number of highly intelligent characters since she was first cast as clever alien hunter Dana Scully in the X-Files, in 1993.

Her latest project, Scoop, sees her playing BBC journalist Emily Maitlis – who famously conducted a blockbuster interview with Prince Andrew in 2019 in which he claimed he was unable to sweat.

Gillian, 55, believes she receives weighty roles because her face naturally gives an impression of serious intellect.

"I have a tendency to be cast as those types of women who have unbelievable brains because my resting face is intellectual, as if I'm thinking about Proust or the world order," Gillian told The Observer magazine.

"In fact, it's usually, actually, dinner."

She also described the evolution of "Brand Gillian" after she launched a line of "functional drinks" called "G-Spot".

“I’m not a guru," Gillian said.

"It’s just about encouraging anyone who identifies as a woman to courageously embrace that part of them that knows ultimately, intuitively, what’s good for them. And be brave enough to say yes, or brave enough to say no.”