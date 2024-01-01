Rebel Wilson claims Sacha Baron Cohen is trying to 'silence' her memoir

Rebel Wilson has claimed Sacha Baron Cohen is the Hollywood star who is trying to "silence" her allegations about him in her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising.

Earlier this month, the Pitch Perfect actress teased the contents of her upcoming autobiography and revealed she wrote a chapter about "a massive a**hole" she once worked with. She later claimed on Instagram that the Hollywood star was trying to threaten her and block her book.

Unperturbed by the alleged threats, the Australian actress revealed the identity of the "a**hole" on her Instagram Stories on Sunday night.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The 'a**hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen," she wrote.

Wilson worked with the Borat star on the 2016 comedy Grimsby, which was released in some countries as The Brothers Grimsby. She played Dawn, the girlfriend of Baron Cohen's football hooligan Nobby, alongside Mark Strong and Baron Cohen's wife Isla Fisher.

The 44-year-old previously claimed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that Baron Cohen kept "harassing" her to get naked during filming.

"Every single day he's like, 'Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?' And I'm like, 'No!' Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I'm like, 'Sacha, I'm going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me,'" she said in 2014.

"Every day he's like, 'Just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious.' On the last day, I thought I'd obviously won the argument, and he got a body double to do the naked scene."

Rebel Rising will be released on 2 April.