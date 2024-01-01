'It wasn't what fans were hoping for': Ernie Hudson was underwhelmed by the female-led Ghostbusters film

Ernie Hudson was "disappointed" with the female-led reboot of 'Ghostbusters'.

The 78-year-old actor made a cameo appearance in Paul Feig's movie that featured Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones in the main roles but acknowledged that the picture didn't strike a chord with fans of the franchise.

Ernie told The Independent newspaper: "Fans were really invested in the story and the characters, and I think it was disappointing. I enjoyed the movie. But I think it wasn't what fans were hoping for."

The star admits that he was puzzled by Feig's decision to reboot the supernatural franchise and thinks he should have made a continuation from the original films – which has subsequently happened with flicks like 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'.

Ernie – who stars as Dr. Winston Zeddemore in the series – said: "Look, I'm a fan of Paul Feig, so I have nothing negative about him to say.

"Other than: I don't quite understand why you do a reboot, you know what I mean? Just make another movie."

Hudson has returned as Zeddemore in the new 'Ghostbusters' film and is impressed with the way that Sony has developed his character in the four decades since the original movie.

He said: "Sony is not the same studio it was 40 years ago and they've really stepped up and given some dimension to the character. Credit to Sony for being so open to hearing my feelings, because in the first one – they didn't."

Ernie explained that he is open to a return in more 'Ghostbusters' movies and hopes his alter ego can be like Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

He said: "I'd love for Winston Zeddemore to be the Nick Fury of the 'Ghostbusters'."