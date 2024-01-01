Priscilla Presley denies being in love with former co-star Patrick Duffy

Priscilla Presley has shut down a rumour suggesting she is in love with her former Dallas co-star Patrick Duffy.

The 78-year-old dispelled the "unbelievable" rumour during a Q&A event at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Saturday.

"Now there's this whole big thing out there that I love Patrick Duffy, and I'm reading this in a magazine that someone showed me yesterday," she said as she discussed her career after her divorce from Elvis Presley in 1972. "I'm going, 'This is unbelievable, really, this is so crazy.'"

The Naked Gun actress did not specify the article she was referring to. However, she claimed that the dating speculation began after she spent time with Duffy and his partner Linda Purl at a Dallas cast reunion event at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center on 1 March.

"I hadn't seen him in a long time, and it was a great reunion," she explained, reports People. "Patrick told me how happy he was, and we talked to the audience and they had questions for us and that's it."

Presley played Jenna Wade in Dallas for six seasons between 1983 and 1988. Jenna was the high school sweetheart of Duffy's character Bobby Ewing.

In addition to Dallas, Presley appeared in all three Naked Gun films and made appearances on TV shows such as The Fall Guy, Melrose Place, Spin City and Dancing with the Stars.