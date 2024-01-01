Anne Hathaway had to perform childbirth scenes after suffering a miscarriage

Anne Hathaway has revealed that she had to perform childbirth scenes soon after suffering a miscarriage.

The actress has opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2015 while starring in the off-Broadway play Grounded.

In 2019, The Devil Wears Prada star shared a post on Instagram announcing she was expecting her second child.

"It's not for a movie.... All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," she wrote in the caption at the time.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Anne, 41, has opened up about why she decided to share the honest post.

"Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would've felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone," she said.

The actress then explained that she suffered the miscarriage while starring in Grounded, a one-woman play that ran for six weeks.

"The first time it didn't work out for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night," she told the outlet, adding that she kept the pregnancy loss mostly a secret but decided to tell friends when they visited her backstage. "It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine."

The Interstellar actress continued, "I had to keep it real otherwise...So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it - where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone - I wanted to let my sisters know, 'You don't have to always be graceful. I see you and I'm with you.'"

Anne has two sons, Jack, four, and Jonathan, eight, with her husband Adam Shulman. They have been married since 2012.