Sarah Ferguson shows support for Catherine, Princess of Wales amid cancer battle

Sarah Ferguson has shown her support for Catherine, Princess of Wales amid her cancer battle.

The Duchess of York has broken her silence over Catherine's cancer diagnosis, which was announced on Friday.

"All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment," Sarah wrote in a statement posted on Instagram on Monday. "I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome."

The statement comes two months after the Duchess announced that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. She previously underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023.

"As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness," Sarah, 64, continued in her statement. "I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal."

In a video released by Kensington Palace on Friday, the Princess of Wales announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing "major abdominal surgery" earlier this year.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Catherine, 42, said in the video. "The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment."