Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcome first child - report

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have reportedly welcomed their first child.

The Twilight actor was spotted pushing a stroller on a walk with the Daisy Jones & The Six actress in Los Angeles, according to photos and video published by Mail Online on Tuesday.

The actors dressed low-key for the outing, both wearing caps and sunglasses, and were joined by Suki's mother Elizabeth.

In the video, The Batman actor could be seen moving their bundle of joy from the pushchair to a car seat while Elizabeth dismantled the pram and loaded it into the vehicle.

The British stars have yet to reveal details about their reported new arrival, including its gender and date of birth.

Suki, 32, was last seen out in public on 24 February, and she last posted on Instagram on 28 February to celebrate the completion of her next album.

The former model revealed her pregnancy when she performed at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City in November 2023.

Joking about her baby bump being visible under her pink figure-hugging mini dress, she said, "I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on... I'm not sure if it's working."

Suki has been in a relationship with Robert, 37, since 2018. It was reported in December that they were engaged, however, this has not been confirmed by the couple.