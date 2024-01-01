Lily James starring in movie inspired by Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd

Lily James is to star in a new movie inspired by Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

The 34-year-old actress is to play the lead role and produce the untitled new flick that is currently in pre-production ahead of filming starting later this year.

Wolfe Herd left Tinder in 2014 due to tensions with other executives at the dating app and went on to establish the competitor Bumble in the same year.

The company went public in 2021 and made Wolfe Herd one of the youngest self-made billionaires aged 31.

She stepped down as CEO last year but left behind a massively successful app with numerous divisions that continue to thrive.

Plot details are somewhat vague as the picture is only inspired by Whitney's life and it is not known how much it will compare to her actual story.

Casting of other roles has started and the film is expected to be released in 2025.

Rachel Lee Goldenberg is directing the movie from a script she has written with Bill Parker and Kim Caramele.

Lily is to produce alongside Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay and the movie will mark one of her first major projects as a producer as she looks to expand her involvement behind the camera.

The 'Cinderella' star previously expressed fears that she would be typecast in romantic roles and explained that she wanted to show all her different facets as a performer.

She said: "It sometimes stresses me out that I'm being offered a lot of roles that fit that description because I have much more to offer than being confined to that 'romantic girl' box - I have many sides to my personality.

"I can get angry quite easily if things bother me... I want to be able to express my many different sides in all sorts of characters."