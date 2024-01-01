'I assume it'll swing back': Judd Apatow expects comedy cinema revival

Judd Apatow thinks that the comedy genre can be revived in cinemas.

The 56-year-old director released his recent films 'The King of Staten Island' and 'The Bubble' on streaming platforms but thinks that the success of just a single blockbuster will get audiences flocking back to theatres.

Speaking to Vulture, Judd said: "I assume it'll swing back.

"The industry does follow the leader... for comedy, it just requires another hit or two. If a movie like 'The Hangover' came out and it was a big hit, suddenly everyone would want five more of those."

The 'Knocked Up' filmmaker continued: "Here's the thing that most people don't understand because they're not in any of those executive suites: There's a hit and then they just go, 'Oh, people like that. Make more like that.' The thinking is not deeper than that.

"They will just chase anything that does well because people generally are averse to risk-taking."

Judd explained that the comedy renaissance on the big screen might already have started with the phenomenal success of 'Barbie' last year.

He said: "The highest-grossing comedy last year made over a billion dollars. 'Barbie' was a comedy, you know?

"It's not a drama. There are some emotional moments in it, but it's just wall-to-wall jokes. There's something about it where I feel like no one wants to give comedy the win there.

"Like, why can't we say 'Barbie' is a comedy? What other category would it be?"

Apatow thinks that "original" ideas are essential for the genre and pointed to the success of 'Oppenheimer' to demonstrate how a cinematic risk can pay off.

He explained: "Like, who would think that anyone cared about 'Oppenheimer' like that? 'Oppenheimer' is going to make almost $1 billion. Like, is anyone talking about the inventor of the atom bomb in their lives.

"We don't, but the people have to take big risks, and then you realise, 'No, people want to be challenged. They want smart movies. They want original cinematic experiences.'"