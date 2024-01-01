Stephen Colbert expresses remorse for Catherine, Princess of Wales jokes

Stephen Colbert has expressed remorse for making jokes about Catherine, Princess of Wales before she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

During Monday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the talk show host addressed his recent jokes about the royal, who announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer on Friday.

"We do a lot of shows and I tell a lot of jokes and I tell jokes about a lot of different things, mostly what everybody's talking about. And for the last six weeks to two months, everybody has been talking about the mystery of Kate Middleton's disappearance from public life," he explained, referring to the conspiracy theories about the 42-year-old's whereabouts following her abdominal surgery in January.

"There's a standard that I try to hold myself to, and that is I do not make light of somebody else's tragedy," he continued. "Far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family."

Colbert concluded his monologue by extending his "well wishes" to the royal family and expressing his "heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough".

Earlier this month, the comedian joked that Catherine had gone missing because her husband, Prince William, was cheating on her with Rose Hanbury.

"The Kingdom has been all a flutter about the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton," Colbert said at the time. "Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair."

Hanbury, also known as the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, denied the affair rumours.