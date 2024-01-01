Kirsten Dunst felt 'trauma' after filming Civil War

Kirsten Dunst has spoken about the "trauma" she felt after finishing filming on her new movie Civil War.

The actress revealed the dystopian movie had a big impact on her.

"We shot pretty much in order, and so the last two weeks were all gunfire and explosions – it was very intense,” she told Total Film.

“I mean, I can leave it mostly on the set. But I did feel a little bit of trauma going back to normal life after this. I felt out of it for a good two weeks.”

Civil War is directed by Alex Garland and tells the story of a futuristic America. The plot follows a team of military-embedded journalists who need to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Kirsten stars in the film alongside her husband Jesse Plemons.

"I love working with him," she previously told Marie Claire. "What's nice is that we trust each other so much. I trust his opinion more than anyone, and he cares about me more than anyone."

Civil War is due to be released on 12 April.