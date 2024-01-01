Sally Field doubts she’ll ever remarry: ‘I can’t imagine having any interest’

Sally Field doesn't see herself remarrying.

The Mrs Doubtfire actress, who has been married twice, has revealed she can't picture herself ever wanting to have another husband.

"I can't imagine having any interest in getting married again," Sally, 77, told Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her podcast Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

"It would certainly all depend on meeting somebody I wanted to spend more than 37 seconds with. And I can't imagine that either! So I don't know."

She went on to explain that neither of her husbands had been a very good fit.

Sally married her high school sweetheart Steven Craig in 1968, and they had two sons, Peter and Eli, before divorcing in 1975.

Her second marriage was to producer and production manager Alan Greisman in 1984. The pair welcomed a son, Sam, before divorcing in 1994.

"I was never really good at picking a partner for myself," Sally told Julia, 63, adding that both of her husbands "were just not a good match".