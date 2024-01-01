Jeremy Allen White set to play Bruce Springsteen in biopic

Jeremy Allen White is in talks to play Bruce Springsteen in a biopic.

The 33-year-old actor is in negotiations to portray 'The Boss' in 'Deliver Me From Nowhere', which is based on Warren Zarnes' 2023 book of the same name and tells the story of the making of Springsteen's 1982 album 'Nebraska'.

Scott Cooper is adapting the screenplay for the big screen and is also planning to direct. Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein are producing for Gotham Group while former Netflix film chief Scott Stuber is also involved in the development of the project.

'Nebraska' was the rocker's sixth studio album and is one of his most acclaimed records. The songs focused on blue-collar narratives and featured Bruce performing all the instrumentals alone.

It was ranked at 150 on 'Rolling Stone' magazine's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time in 2020.

Springsteen continues to enthrall audiences with his live performances after a career spanning six decades and the movie continues the trend for biopics about legendary musicians – after the film 'Bob Marley: One Love' proved to be a hit earlier this year.

Jeremy has enjoyed huge success with his role as chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in the TV series 'The Bear' but explained that he is still adjusting to the fame he has found as a result.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I feel like I'm doing my best.

"I don't know, I think you just have to keep your feet on the ground and keep yourself surrounded by people that know you and love you."

Jeremy explained that he feels sympathy for younger performers who are thrust into the spotlight and thinks he is fortunate that he had a "gradual" rise to fame.

He said: "I feel really bad for a young actor or somebody who just hasn't had much experience when all of a sudden they break through; it could be more overwhelming in that case."