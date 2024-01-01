Kristen Stewart rules out Marvel movie - unless Greta Gerwig is directing

Kristen Stewart would only do a Marvel movie if Greta Gerwig was directing the film.

The 'Twilight' star thinks it would be a "nightmare" to work on a movie in the superhero franchise and doubts it will ever happen - unless "the world changes" or 'Barbie' helmer Gerwig is on board.

She told the 'Not Skinny, But Not Fat' podcast: “I will likely never do a Marvel movie … it sounds like a f****** nightmare, actually."

When the host suggested she would be a good fit for Mary Jane Watson, Spider-Man's lover, she replied: “What ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it. So likely not. But maybe the world changes…if Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it.”

Several actors are against starring in Marvel movies or have had a challenging time filming their parts.

Ray Winstone, who portrayed Russian general Dreykov in 'Black Widow', said: “It was fine until you have to do the reshoots.

“Then you find out that a few producers have come down, and your performance is too much, it’s too strong…That’s the way Marvel works. It can be soul-destroying, because you feel like you’re doing great work.”

Kumail Nanjiani, meanwhile, recently revealed he still has therapy over negative reviews to Marvel's 'Eternals'.

Despite having an A-list ensemble cast, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, and Kit Harington, the Chloé Zhao film was largely slated by critics - and he didn't take it well at all.

Speaking on the 'Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum' podcast, he said: "I had the best time doing that movie, and I realised this is how work should feel like.

"However, when that movie came out and the reviews weren't good, that was very, very tough for me and I realised that too much of how I'm evaluating what I want to do is based on the result of what other people think of it."