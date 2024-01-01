Christina Applegate donated hundreds of dollars to charity telethon while high on mushrooms

Christina Applegate and her friend once donated hundreds of dollars to a charity telethon after taking mushrooms.

The Dead to Me actress revealed on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast that she tried mushrooms for "the first and last time" when she was 16.

"My friend Mandy and I, we took some mushrooms, I think I was 16, at her house and we starting watching Comic Relief. This is how long ago it was - people don't even know what that is - Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal were hosting it," she said of the charity fundraiser. "We were laughing so hard that we kept calling on the dial phone to use her dad's credit card to donate money and we did this all night long and we spent like hundreds of dollars and we got in really big trouble."

Host Dax then asked if she has been advised to do mushrooms since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, as studies have shown they can have therapeutic benefits for MS sufferers.

Christina, 52, insisted "drugs are not for me" and explained, "I have that brain that (is) like take me out of right this moment, I'm gonna go cuckoo town."

However, she noted that she tried smoking pot to treat her pain before her diagnosis - and that was a big mistake.

"I smoked it like you would at 15... not a good move," she shared. "I was alone in my room and I called (my mum), I said, 'What the hell did you give me?' And she said, 'How much did you have?' and I said, 'Like half of it,' she goes, 'Oh my God.' This is why I haven't smoked pot since I was 15."