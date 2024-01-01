King Charles III to sit away from Royal Family at Easter Service

King Charles III will sit away from the main congregation at this year’s Easter Service to protect his health.

Charles and Queen Camilla will be distanced from other members of the Royal Family at the Easter Matins service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle this weekend.

The service is considered an “acceptable” environment for Charles to be in while he is having treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

The fact he will be at the service is being reported as a positive sign of the King’s progress, and a “sign of things heading in the right direction,” a Palace source told The Telegraph.

It’s not yet been confirmed which members of the Royal family will be at the traditional service but it’s expected to be a smaller version of the annual gathering.

Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis won’t be attending. They are believed to be spending the Easter holidays together amid Catherine’s cancer diagnosis.