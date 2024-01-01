Kendall Jenner fined for speeding

Kendall Jenner has been fined for speeding for the second time this year.

The model was going over 65mph in Los Angeles when she was pulled over.

Kendall was fined $363 (£287.50), and also had to pay $439 (£347.70) for Traffic School. The case was closed after receiving her payments.

It's the second time this year that the 28-year-old has committed a traffic offence.

In January she was stopped by police after allegedly driving through a stop sign, when she had friend Hailey Bieber in the car.

The two women had been driving around Beverly Hills in Kendall’s silver Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet, and were pulled over near the Beverly Hills Hotel. They were spotted laughing as they spoke to the policeman through the car window, and after being given a ticket, they drove away.

The Vogue cover star was also pulled over in 2019 when she was seen driving her Range Rover at night without her headlights on.

Kendall is known for her love of luxury cars and reportedly has a collection worth around $2.3million. (£1.82 million) Her vehicles include a purple 1960 Cadillac Eldorado, a light blue and white 1957 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1969 Camaro, and a Rolls-Royce Dawn.