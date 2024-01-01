King Charles III attends Easter service amid cancer battle

King Charles III attended an Easter service in what was his first major public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer.

He and his wife Queen Camilla greeted crowds who had gathered outside St George's Chapel in Windsor on Sunday.

King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis last month. Since then he has continued to work, but all his engagements have been in private.

The 75-year-old King surprised waiting crowds by greeting them personally, telling people: "You're very brave to stand out here in the cold."

According to the BBC, a well-wisher said: "We're all rooting for you, we've all got your back," while another added, "Keep going strong, Your Majesty. Keep going strong, never give in."

To that, the King joked: "I have to obey my instructions."

It had been previously reported that Charles and Camilla would be distanced from others at the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to protect his health.

However, he reportedly will not be returning to his full public duties, but may make limited public appearances like Sunday's as he continues his battle against the disease.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales did not attend, as she continues her own cancer treatment.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, their son James, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York all attended the service.