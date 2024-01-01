Rebel Wilson claims Adele ‘hates’ her in new memoir

Rebel Wilson has revealed she believes Adele "hates" her in her new memoir.

The Pitch Perfect star made the explosive claim in her new memoir, Rebel Rising.

“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say," Rebel, 44, wrote.

"This is why, I think, Adele hates me."

The actress went on to explain she believed Adele, 35, may have become irritated by people mistaking them for the other.

“There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another,” Rebel continued.

However, she did concede that this was purely speculation as she had never actually asked the singer.

“To be fair I’ve never asked her,” she added.

Rebel also alleged Adele had snubbed her at various entertainment industry events, writing that when she'd tried to approach Adele, the Grammy winner would “always quickly” turn away.

“As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds,” she quipped.

Going even further, Rebel added she believed Adele wanted to distance herself from Rebel's Pitch Perfect character "Fat Amy".

“She didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy’,” she wrote.