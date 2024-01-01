Catherine, Princess of Wales misses Easter service

Catherine, Prince William and their children missed this year's Easter church service.

Catherine was unable to attend the annual Easter church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor as she continues her fight against cancer.

The princess was not the only one missing – Prince William, 41, and their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, were also absent.

Instead, the family is believed to have spent the day at their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk.

It is uncertain when Catherine, 42, will make her next public appearance as she continues her cancer treatment. Prior to announcing her diagnosis earlier this month in a video message, the palace had stated that she was “unlikely to return to public duties” until at least after Easter.

Catherine's most recent public appearance was on Christmas 2023 when she attended the morning church service with her family.

Following weeks of speculation by the public over her absence from royal duties, Catherine disclosed on 22 March that she would undergo chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

She went on to explain they wanted to share her diagnosis with their children before it became public knowledge.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Catherine said.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits.

She also added that William had been, “a great source of comfort and reassurance”.