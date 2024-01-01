JK Rowling dares police to arrest her over anti-trans statements

JK Rowling has challenged Scottish police to arrest her over her anti-trans statements.

The Harry Potter author took to her social media on 1 April with a series of posts railing against Scotland's new hate-crime legislation.

The new law made it illegal to express hatred against a range of groups defined by age, disability, faith, sexual orientation, transgender identity or being intersex.

Having previously been vocally critical of transgender rights, Rowling, 58, said she was particularly upset that the new law did not define women as a protected category.

"Scottish lawmakers seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their idea of femaleness, however misogynistically or opportunistically, than on the rights and freedoms of actual women and girls," she wrote, amid a long series of posts on X/Twitter.

"I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment.

"If you agree with the views set out in this tweet, please retweet it."

The maximum penalty under the new act in Scotland is a seven-year prison sentence.